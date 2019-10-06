Sarkodie Wins Best International Flow At 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards (Video)

Ghana's fastest and most decorated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, has made history once again, as he has been announced the very first winner of BET's Best International Flow act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

In his acceptance speech, Sarkodie dedicated the award to his daughter ,Titi and also took the opportunity to urge the world to visit Ghana as part of the Year Of Return celebrations.

He also acknowledged Akon who was in the audience.

Sarkodie has really proved that he is a force to reckon with especially as he won the Best International Flow against the likes of Falz(Nigeria),Ghettos(UK),Kalash(France),Little Simz(UK), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez(Canada).

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Georgia, US and hosted by American Comedian,entertainer and actor, Lil Duval.

Congrats to Sarkodie for making Ghana proud!

