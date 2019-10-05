Nana Kesse Nominated For Youth Blogger Of The Year At #YEA2019

Godfred Oppong Kesse

Ghanaian blogger Godfred Oppong Kesse, under the brand name Nana Kesse has grabbed himself a nomination at the 2nd edition of Youth Excellence Awards 2019 for Youth Blogger of the Year.

Nana Kesse is a blogger, publicist, content manager and entrepreneur. His hardworking has gained recognition in several award schemes in and outside Ghana. He is the founder and owner of Nanakesse.com; a Ghanaian entertainment and lifestyle online portal, Kesse TV, One FM Ghana, iFashion Afrique and many more.

Nana Kesse is the content manager for veteran gospel musician Deaconess Piesie Esther and was the content manager and publicist for Ghanaian musician Rootikal Swagger and 3Tymz Vibration Recordz. Also working for some big brands like; Abeiku Santana, Helen Asante, Sophie Akoto, Bridget Otoo, Chichi Neblett, Prince David Osei, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘LilWin’, Regina Adu Safowaa among others.

The multiple award-nominee blogger was nominated in the same category among other top-notch bloggers including, Eugene Kwame Sarfo, Cypress Ghana, GH Event, Odartey Lamptey, Official Lordy, Matilda Owusu, GH Kwaku, Kobby Kyei, Gabriel Nii Amasah, Michael Agyapong, Joyce Amaka, Bismark Botchwey and Davis Bray.

Please let’s do well to vote for NANA KESSE to crown as the winner of the Youth Blogger of the Year category.