05.10.2019 Celebrity

Eazzy Turns Head At The 2019 Nivea Accra Fashion Week

By News Desk
Eazzy, Ghanaian music top-notch singer is a trending topic this week.

The singer who recently linked up with her former label boss to celebrate their 10 years since the release of her smashing hit “One Gal” became a major talk at the 2019 Nivea Accra Fashion Week.

The fashion week which happened at the Cafao Car Showroom, Airport City in Accra with the headline name “Gala Night” witnessed many celebrities, models and fashion lovers grace the event with all kinds of fashion styles to celebrate fashion in a grand style.

Eazzy, on the other hand, was the talk to the day as she came in with a surprising taste of style.

Eazzy’s dress was made by Soraya Da Piedad as it was inspired by Asia.

View the photos below.

Eazzy has a brand new single out labeled “For The Where

