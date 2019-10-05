Young Ghanaian Lady Grabs Ambassadorial Deal With Multinational Company

Amongst two other vibrant models and public figures , Edem fairre was granted an endorsement deal with Max international company, for their first makeup line, after many years of producing healthy supplements.

After touring 6 regions as face of max international lifestyle Tour, Edem Fairre as a beauty icon shared her experience with max beauty product as she believes it's a revolution in the makeup industry that offer consumers an innovative product that maintain their natural beauty with elegant look especially those with darker skins.

Edem Fairre the Tv host for Vienntys, a fashion content on Joy prime has been making waves right after launching her depression and anxiety management forum through her Edem Fairre foundation, and also lately sworn in as UN youth Ghana ambassador for Zero hunger.

As part of her CSR initiative, She is embarking on Upcoming projects, to help her Ghanaian brothers and sisters to tackle the challenges of depression and anxiety by creating awareness in the various universities across the nation;

To make Help more accessible and professional, she is preparing for a modern and intelligent mobile medical application where patients will find available doctors and Qualified Religious leaders 24/7 through this medical app to seek for help and medication.

Such a noble initiatives coming out of our young Gahanian entrepreneurs should be highly appreciated and applauded to encourage other people to work and give back to our society for better Ghana!

Watch video in the link below

