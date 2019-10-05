Yaa Sika & Flowking Stone Shares Emotional Love Story In New Music

Hofam Entertainment signee music singer Yaa Sika has finally released the much-anticipated love song ‘Odo Yewu’ featuring the Ashanti’s finest sensational rapper Flowking Stone.

‘Odo Yewu’ is a song of love, And it addresses the pain people usually encounter in a relationship when disappointed and it is especially in a situation when one dedicates his or her entire life and love for the partner and it turns out to be a break up or divorce on the side of the woman as yaa sika uses herself to portray the content of the song.

Lyrics of the song emotionally tell a story of a day to day people experience in relationships and actually what couples go through in relationships. Also, it preaches people to stay faithful and committed in relation. This whole beautiful love story is in the music,