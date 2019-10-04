ModernGhanalogo

04.10.2019

DJ Sly Grabs 4 Nominations At Ghana DJ Awards 2019

By News Desk
Ghanaian disc jockey and musician, Gideon Alorgbey, popularly known DJ Sly has been nominated for the 2019 Ghana DJ Awards.

He is nominated in four categories as Best DJ of the year, Best DJ- Greater Accra Region, Best Event DJ, and Best DJ/Artist Collaboration.

The annual event is scheduled for November 2, 2019 at the National Theater in Accra.

The theme for this year’s Ghana DJ Awards is "Party In Ghana".

body-container-line