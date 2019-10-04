Suncity Radio’s Melvina Frimpong Manso Resigns

Melvina Frimpong Manso

After six (6) and half years stint with Sunyani-based Suncity Radio, prolific radio presenter, Melvina Frimpong Manso has resigned.

www.newshuntermag.com has gathered that Melvina tendered in her resignation letter on Monday, October 1, 2019-But she will work till the end of October 2019.

A close source told the News Hunter Magazine she is resigning due to personal reasons.

Melvina served as a marketing manageress for the station, Midmorning show host (Suncity Urban Breeze), host of Showbiz 971 and a sit-in host for Nana KAS-who is the Morning show host.

Undoubtedly, Melvina Frimpong Manso is a female radio presenter that many radio stations in Ghana will pride themselves to work with.

On many occasions, Ghanaian celebrities have eulogized her for her great interviewing skills.

She became one of the listeners’ favourite presenter when she started her trade with the Sunyani-based station.

Her exit will cause great pain to many of her loyal listeners. We wish her all the best!!!

Source: Newshuntermag.com