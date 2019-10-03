Countryman Songo wins big at Ghana Actors, Entertainment Awards

Adom TV’s award-winning presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo on Saturday won three awards at the Ghana Actors and Entertainment Awards.

The ‘Fire4Fire’ presenter was adjudged the Best Male TV host of the Year with Fire4Fire adjudged the most popular TV Programme of the Year and the Best Sports Programme of the Year.

Countryman Songo was honoured with three plaques for his outstanding contribution to the development of sports in Ghana.

The awards scheme, which is designed to reward hardworking actors and entertainers in the country, as well as bring together all stakeholders in the showbiz fraternity to promote healthy relationships, was graced by Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Barbara Ayisi.