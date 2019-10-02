HRH The Prince of Wales Congratulates GUBA Awards On 10years

His Royal Highness, Charles, Prince of Wales, has congratulated the organisers of the Ghana-UK Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards on their 10th anniversary celebration.

Prince Charles, in his congratulatory letter to GUBA Awards, applauded their objective and urge them to continuously build and maintain the connection and relationship between Africa and the diaspora.

He also commended the GUBA Awards for their continuous efforts in highlighting the amazing talents displayed across Africa and the diaspora.

GUBA facilitated the iconic visit of HRH Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to Ghana including organising the most spectacular fashion show ever at a state banquet.

The scheme which celebrates the efforts of the game-changers in the society has evolved into GUBA Enterprise with enterprise branches: GUBA Awards UK, GUBA Awards USA, GUBA Expo, GUBA Foundation, GUBA Careers and GUBA Diaspora Card.

Following the success in the United Kingdom for the past decade, GUBA Enterprise was ready for the GUBA Awards to be introduced to the United States to expand its reach to the trailblazers within the Ghanaian-American society.

GUBA Awards USA 2019 was held on September 26, at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel.

The guests attending the awards ceremony included President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Guinea, President H.E. Alpha Condé, the President of Burkina Faso, H.E Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, the president of the ECOWAS Commission Jean- Claud Kassi Brau and Vice-Chair of NAACP Board of Directors, Karen Boykin-Towns.

Veteran Hollywood actor Danny Glover, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Martin Luther King Jr’s sister, activist Dr Naomi King were also in attendance.

GUBA recognizes and celebrates the efforts of these game-changers, as a way to encourage the promotion of growth and innovation in Africa, to the rest of the world.

The African Diaspora in the Americas continues to influence Arts and Culture, Business, Sport, technology, and entertainment. GUBA recognizes and celebrates the efforts of these game-changers, as a way to encourage the promotion of growth and innovation in Africa, to the rest of the world” says Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Founder of GUBA Enterprise.