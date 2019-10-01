K Dee Releases Hot Banger “Bra” Ft King Jerry

Ghanaian UK based musician Dennis Okang who goes by the stage name K Dee has released a groundbreaking record titled “Bra” and music enthusiasts are already grooving with it.

The banger on Afro Mafia Entertainment record label seeks to retell the story of love and how to relish its ‘sweet nectar’ with an entirely new perspective.

“Bra” produced by Godzbeats is already making waves in the Ghanaian music scenes only weeks after it was released.

The track which is already enjoying massive airplay both in UK and Ghana featured sensational Afro Beats artiste King Jerry.

K Dee after this melodious tune promises to serve fans around the globe with more tunes to groove with after this hot one.

Be among the first to vibe to “Bra” from the lyrical K Dee and the awesome King Jerry in audio below.