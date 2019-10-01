Kofi Mole thanks Fans after winning Best New Artiste at the Ghana Actors & Entertainers Award 2019

Award Winning Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Hip-Life sensation - Kofi Mole has expressed his extreme gratitude to his loyal fans for the massive support they have given him after he beat Fameye, Quamina MP, Yaa Jackson and several others to win Best New Artiste at the just ended Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards 2019.

In the wake of winning and being presented the Plaque, the 'Don't Be Late' hitmaker took to his online networking page and expressed gratitude toward every one of his fans, in particular his Loyal fans who have been with him from the earliest starting point of his career till now and urged everybody to remain glued to his page as he will discharge something soon.

Kofi Mole also recently reached a milestone as he reached over a million views with his raving success single "Don't Be Late" on Youtube.

The maiden edition of Awards took place on Saturday 28th September at the Mensvic Grand Hotel where 45 categories of awards and 5 honorary Awards were presented at the event.

The Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards feature personalities from the music, movie, Radio and TV Industries. It likewise targets respecting individuals who get things going in the background.

Compliment to Kofi Mole on the success.