Joyce Blessing Set To Release New Single #AdamNana This Friday

Joyce Blessing

Multi-award-winning gospel singer Joyce Blessing has announced the release of the much-envisioned single dubbed Adam Nana with an official flyer via her social media pages.

The song which is set to be released off the singer’s upcoming album undoubtedly will become a hit song that will bang on the airwaves both local and international.

Adam Nana was produced by Kaywa and will inspire music-loving fans as Joyce Blessing divulges an untold revelation.

Under the management of DaveJoy Productions and Zylofon Media record label, the Repent hitmaker is set to release numerous hit singles in the coming months.

Adam Nana means 'Pro-genies of Adam and As much as we expecting the new fire song this Friday 4th October as announced by Joyce Blessing has a view of the flyer below and wait on this one.