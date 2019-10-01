Dzifa Gomashie Supports Science And Technology Fair

The 2020 Ketu South Parliamentary Candidate, hon Abla Dzifa Gomashie has lauded and supported a local STEM & Youth-focused NGO, Talent Tahuf foundation in its three days technology fair organised last week at St Pauls Senior Secondary School.

The programme is aimed at unearthing talents and inspiring students who have interests in Technology. It is expected that this interest in ICT will culminate in their interest creating lots of technology-related career opportunities in the Volta Region.

The fair introduced over 1400 young students from basic schools in the constituency to the event.

Hon Dzifa Gomashie who is a passionate advocate of education , in a message sent on her behalf by her representatives congratulated the director of the Talent Tahuf foundation, Mr Foli Mawufemor and his supporting organisers in the municipality and elsewhere for this event. Honourable Dzifa Gomashie’s NGO Values For Life aka VFL-Ghana was also one of the supporting organisations to the event.

Kumasi Hive, Soronko Academy, Avance Media IoT Network Hub, Jakpadie Equity Fund these organisations also supported