Sammy Tuger Bags Contracts In UK After Winning ZAFAA Award [Video]

Ghanaian Cinematographer Samuel Anakwah, also known as Sammy Tuger in the showbiz industry, who was adjudged "best cinematographer in 2018 "by ZAFAA, the biggest African film award in London is raising the flag of Ghana high as he has received several contracts in Europe most especially in the United Kingdom.

Sammy Tuger is the director of photography for actress Juliet Ibrahim’s Jewels Productions and doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of renowned Ghanaian multimedia firm Anak’s Multimedia.

He has been a pillar in the making of movies such as "Shattered Romance, Could this be Love, Number One Fan , Royal Diadem, Every Woman has a Story,Brown Sugar (the wedding),Nwa Ghana among several others.



As to how he landed himself contracts in the United Kingdom, he said that after receiving the award for best cinematographer last year he had several producers who contracted him to work on their movies after they had reviewed his works.

He has shot movies in Europe including House share TV Series, Hi Facebook, and many more

Currently, Sammy Tuger is shooting a movie in London called "Christmas in London" which is produced and directed by one of the best Nollywood producers in London called Rhoda Wilson.

This movie will be premiered on the 23rd October 2019 at the Odeon Cinema Surrey quay London.