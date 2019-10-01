ModernGhanalogo

01.10.2019 General News

My kids call me 'Killer' - Lilwin reveals

By MyJoyOnline
Lilwin
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

For every father, it is naturally expected that your kids call you daddy. Kumawood actor Lilwin’s case is, interestingly, different.

The actor, who is loved by many for his witty deliveries in movies, is called ‘Killer’ by his kids.

Born Nkansah Kwadwo, the comic actor revealed in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM Monday that his two kids call him that because he is a disciplinarian.

Speaking in Twi, the actor explained that his kids, aged four and five years, gave him that name because they know they cannot misbehave whenever he is home or around them.

Lilwin said discipline is very key to him and he makes sure his kids are also disciplined in whatever they do.

Asked if kids watch his movies, the comic actor, who is also a musician, responded that, “of course” and that is why they call him “Killer”.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA

body-container-line