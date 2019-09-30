Shatta Wale, Gifty Anti, Others Win Big At Ghana Actors And Entertainers Awards [Full List]

The maiden edition of Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards came off last night, Saturday 28th September at the Mensvic Grand Hotel.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale grabbed the Entertainment Personality and Most Influential Personality Of The Year Award whiles Ace Broadcaster Gifty Anti won Most Influential Woman Of the Year Awards respectively.

The night also saw spectacular performances from artists such as Kobi Rana, Kumi Guitar, and many others. The Red Carpet hosts were Nana Made In China, AJ Poundz and MzGee.

The Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards is an Awards Initiative purposed at recognizing and awarding hardworking and well-deserving brands and individuals in the creative arts industry.

The awards scheme consists of 45 nomination categories, 5 honorary awards, and 5 Legendary Awards

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu was named the ultimate icon of the year.

See Full List Of Winners Below:

1)Most influential women category(Oheneyere Gifty Anti)

2.Social media influencer (xandy kamel)

3.Highlife Artiste of the year (kumi Guitar)

4.Television station of the year(Adom tv)

5.Young entrepreneur(Adu safowaa

6.Best New artist (kofi mole)

7.Male vocalist of the year(Akwaboa)

8.Best sports program(fire for fire Adom tv)

9.Best online Radio(Hot Digital Radio)

10.Best online tv (Amp tv)

11.Female news anchor(Afia tamakloe Adom tv)

12.Best entertainment tv host (sister Sandy Adom tv)

13.Best entertainment radio host(kwadwo preko star fm)

14.female tv host (Afia tamakloe)

15.male news Anchor (Nana Boadu obuobi Angel tv)

16.Best male rapper(strongman)

17.Best female Rapper(Eno Barony)

18.Best Male TV Host(Countryman songo Adom tv)

19.Best movie director(Kobi Rana)

20.Celebrity fashion Icon (selly Galley)

21.Most Popular song of the year (Bless chochomucho Remix)

22.Best Hiplife Artist (kofi kinata)

23.most popular pastor(Kumchacha)

24.Best collaboration (Stevie wonder,Wendy shay)

25.most creative celebrity designer(lakopue)

26.Best blogger(Zionfelix)

27.entertainer of the year(Nayas)

28.entertainment philanthropist(Akumaa mama zimbi)

29.entertainment entrepreneur(Stacy Amoateng)

30.Best Actor(Prince David osei)

31.Best Actress(Roselyn Ngissah)

32.female comedian (Afia Schwarzenegger)

33.male comedian(clemento Suarez)

34.most popular movie(The 2 pilot)

35.Best Gospel song(obaapa Christy wa sue me)

36.Best Gospel Artist (Diana Hamilton)

37.most influential man (shatta wale)

38.Best celebrity make up artist(barima make up artistry)

39.Best music video director(xbill Ebenezer)

40.Reality tv show(Di Asa)

41.female vocalist (Eshun)

42.Best radio show (Ayekoo Accra fm)

43.entertainment personality of the year (shatta wale)

44.most popular tv programme(fire for fire)

45.Discovery tv host(Richard sarkodie osoode)