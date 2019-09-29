DopeNation’s Performance At MTN Suncity Wave Concert

Over the weekend, DopeNation traveled to thrill fans at the 2019 MTN Suncity Wave Concert.

The event happened at the Eusbett International Conference Center.

Many music lovers graced the event as they enjoyed every bit of performances delivered.

DopeNation, Lynx Entertainment signees are known for producing other bangers such as Eish, Zanku, Naami, and current trending song Confam.

Other artists booked for the show were fellow label mates KiDi and Kumai Eugene.