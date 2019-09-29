I have not heard Wendy Shay’s song before - Ebony's Father (Video)

Late Dancehall songstress Ebony's father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng says he has not heard Ghanaian sensational musician Wendy Shay’s song before and cannot tell what type of song she does.

Speaking in a one on one interview with Ghanaian Journalist (Mustapha Nii okai Inusah) popularly known as Attractive Mustapha, Nana Opoku Kwarteng said Wendy Shay’s producer, Bullet who was her daughters manager until her shocking demise once claimed he is replacing Wendy Shay with late Ebony which he, Nana Kwarteng does not agree with.

Ebony’s father reiterated that no one can replace her late daughter with any artiste including Wendy Shay.

When asked if he has heard Wendy Shay’s song before, he said no, he has not heard Wendy Shay’s song before and do not know how she sings.

As to if he can identify her, Nana Opoku Kwarteng said he cannot tell.

He added that he likes Reggae and Dancehall so any musician who does not fall in that category is out.

