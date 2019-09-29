ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.09.2019 General News

Gay media personality shares photos from his traditional wedding

By lindaikejisblog.com
Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS
Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo

South African gay media personality, Somizi Mhlongo has shared photos from his traditional wedding.

The 46-year-old television presenter and choreographer got married to his partner Mohale Motaung on Saturday, September 28, atKibler Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.

929201950616-23041q5dcw-5d907c07a71ed

Somizi and Mohale, who got engaged in March 2018 during a romantic trip to Paris, will be having their white wedding in January 2020.

See more photos below:

929201950616-n6ium8x432-5d907c54984ed

929201950616-i4ep276gfb-5d907ca1d7ed3

929201950616-23041q5dcx-5d907d071424c

929201950617-nsjum8x432-5d907d67b912a

929201950617-0f730m4yxs-5d907da83abee

929201950617-vbrduhgtso-5d907e183349e

TOP STORIES

Govt’s narrative on alleged instability plot inconsistent – ...
2 hours ago

Gov't making political capital of foiled coup - Bagbin
2 hours ago

body-container-line