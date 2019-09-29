Gay media personality shares photos from his traditional wedding

South African gay media personality, Somizi Mhlongo has shared photos from his traditional wedding.

The 46-year-old television presenter and choreographer got married to his partner Mohale Motaung on Saturday, September 28, atKibler Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Somizi and Mohale, who got engaged in March 2018 during a romantic trip to Paris, will be having their white wedding in January 2020.

See more photos below:

