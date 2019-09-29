Adom TV's Afia Amankwah, Sandra Ohemeng shine at Actors and Entertainers Awards

Adom TV's Afia Amankwah Tamakloe

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe has been adjudged the Best Female News Anchor and Best TV Hostess at the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards 2019.

The Adom news anchor and host of Nkwa Hia on Adom TV and Nyinsen Ne Awo) on Adom FM was recognised for her tremendous contribution to the country’s media fraternity on Saturday.

Expressing appreciation for the awards, Mrs Tamakloe thanked her bosses at the Multimedia Group Limited, parent company of Adom TV and Adom FM, for believing in her and giving her the opportunity to impact the society.

“I thank God almighty, my bosses, Kwasi Twum, Abdulai Awudu, Abena Yiadom, Ricky Anokye and all who have been part of my media journey for the opportunity to serve.

“I also thank my production crew who do all the hard work behind the scenes for me to enjoy the glory on your TV screens,” she said.

In a related development, host of Badwam Ahosepe on Adom TV, Sandra Ohemeng known in showbiz circles as Sister Sandy won the Entertainment TV Host of the Year award at the same event.

The TV personality beat five other contenders to emerged the winner.

The maiden edition of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Award was held at the Mensvic Hotel in Accra with the Deputy Works and Housing Minister Barbara Ayisi was the guest of honour of the programme.

Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com