ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.09.2019 Industry News

ZionFelix Wins Best Blogger Of The Year At Ghana Actors & Entertainers Awards

By Mustapha Attractive
ZionFelix Wins Best Blogger Of The Year At Ghana Actors & Entertainers Awards
1 HOUR AGO INDUSTRY NEWS

Ghanaian blogger, YouTuber, and Social Media Influencer, Zion Felix has bagged an award at this year's Ghana Actors and Entertainment Awards.

Zion Felix, known in private life as Felix Nana Yaw Adomako Mensah was crowned as the Best Blogger of the Year at just ended Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards which took place at Mensvic Hotel in Accra on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

He earned the bragging rights after he beat Ameyaw Debrah, Chris Vincent-Adjapong, Chris Handler and Fiifi Adinkra to win from that category.

The multiple award-winning blogger and prolific YouTuber took to his various social media pages to thank all those who contributed to his victory.

Felix is one of the few Ghanaian bloggers/content creators who are working tirelessly to create more local contents.

Undoubtedly, the launch of ‘Celebrity Ride With Zion Felix’, ‘Zion Felix Uncut’ and other shows helped to provide more contents for other portals to syndicate.

The renowned Blogger is the editor-in-chief for celebrity and lifestyle blog, ZionFelix.net.

Congrats to Zion Felix!!!

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive Journalist
TOP STORIES

Govt’s narrative on alleged instability plot inconsistent – ...
31 minutes ago

Gov't making political capital of foiled coup - Bagbin
31 minutes ago

body-container-line