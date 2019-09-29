ZionFelix Wins Best Blogger Of The Year At Ghana Actors & Entertainers Awards

Ghanaian blogger, YouTuber, and Social Media Influencer, Zion Felix has bagged an award at this year's Ghana Actors and Entertainment Awards.

Zion Felix, known in private life as Felix Nana Yaw Adomako Mensah was crowned as the Best Blogger of the Year at just ended Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards which took place at Mensvic Hotel in Accra on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

He earned the bragging rights after he beat Ameyaw Debrah, Chris Vincent-Adjapong, Chris Handler and Fiifi Adinkra to win from that category.

The multiple award-winning blogger and prolific YouTuber took to his various social media pages to thank all those who contributed to his victory.

Felix is one of the few Ghanaian bloggers/content creators who are working tirelessly to create more local contents.

Undoubtedly, the launch of ‘Celebrity Ride With Zion Felix’, ‘Zion Felix Uncut’ and other shows helped to provide more contents for other portals to syndicate.

The renowned Blogger is the editor-in-chief for celebrity and lifestyle blog, ZionFelix.net.

Congrats to Zion Felix!!!