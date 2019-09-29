Videos: Kofi Kinaata's rich performance at 2019 Pop Chain Concert

Rapper Kofi Kinaata brought class to bear at the 2019 edition of the Pop Chain All-Star Concert at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill on Saturday night.

In his neatly pressed African wear with perfectly polished shoes and dark shades to match, the Takoradi-based singer was simply a delight to watch.

He performed some of his hit songs - ‘Susuka’, ‘Sweetie Pie’, ‘Single and Free’, ‘Confession’, and ‘Play’ - and the old folks had a good dance to them.

The charity concert, in its fifth year, has carved a niche for itself as the most important platform where bands from the Pop Chain era - the ‘60s, ‘70s and even ‘80s - come together to perform for a noble cause.

The annual Pop Chain All-Star Concert - organized by Joy FM, Rotary Club Accra-Airport and +233 Jazz Bar & Grill - raises funds to support Joy FM’s Sugar Project, which is a Diabetes Awareness and Screening Initiative.

Watch Kofi Kinaata’s performances below:

‘Susuka’



‘Sweetie Pie’



‘Single and Free’



‘Confession’



‘Play’



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA