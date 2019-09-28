Work On Your Attitude – Patoranking Tells Kelvynboy

Nigerian superstar Patoranking has waded into the ongoing scuffle between Kelvynboy and his boss Stonebwoy and his Bhim Nation team over what they describe as ungratefulness on the part of Kelvynboy.

This led to Stonebwoy’s Burnington Music Group (BMG) parting ways with the “Lai lai” crooner after it released a statement to officially bring their working relationship to an end after Kelvynboy’s contract expired.

So far, some people have explained that Kelvynboy should have humbled himself on the label but looked like he allowed his pride to take over him.

Patoranking who spent some of his life in Ghana in a post on social media has indicated that talent can take one to the top but for a person to remain at the top, he needs to have good character and attitude.

He posted: “Talent Takes You there,Character/Attitude keeps you there #Wilmerwisdom”