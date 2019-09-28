The Talents We've Makes Me Feel Lucky As President Of Ghana — Akufo Addo At GUBA Awards

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo says he sees himself as the luckiest president because of the growing diversity of talents that the country has produced.

Speaking as a special guest at the maiden 2019 edition of GUBA Awards which was held in the United States of America yesterday, 26th September, 2019, covered by Ghanaian Journalist Attractive Mustapha he said that it has been 10 years since GUBA began and like other things, it began in a small way and developed into a big one, GUBA has come of age.

According to him, one of the things he has taken delight in is the fact that it tells him how lucky he is considering the diversity of talent that was displayed during the program.

'How lucky I am as a president that produces such talent, " he stated.

Akufo-Addo commended the organizers of GUBA on their decision to hold the event outside London at this symbolic year.

He concluded by saying People ask him why the year of return and added the reason.

It’s 400 years since first 20 West Africans landed as slaves in James town, Virginia.

Attractivemustapha.com