Shatta Bandle Push Rudeboy’s 'Audio Money' Video Hit No.1 On Youtube

Social media sensation, Shatta Bundle has had huge impact in Nigerian singer and former member of the defunct PSquare group, Rudeboy new music video dubbed ‘Audio Money’.

‘Audio Money’ talks about living a luxury life to impress people on social media but it’s far from what you’re in real life.

Rudeboy employed the service of Ghana’s social media sensation, Shatta Bandle for his music video after his exploits in the past few months overwhelmed social media users and celebrities across the continent.

Considering the opportunities that keep coming Shatta bandle’s way, it wasn’t a surprise that the Nigerian superstar had Shatta Bandle flown from Ghana to Lagos to feature in his new song and his foresight and business acumen are paying dividends as the song has now shot to the top of YouTube trending list in Ghana and we can say on authority that it’s all because of Shatta Bandle.

Audio Money which has so far clocked over 617,000 in 24 hours and at the current rate is likely to hit a million view by Wednesday.

Watch video below