[Video] FloEazy Chased With Blows After Performing With Someone’s Girlfriend On Stage

The performance of the talented singer, FloEazy over the weekend was met by an encounter with a raver.

An unidentified man disrupted the grand performance of the talented singer after spotting his girlfriend dancing with the singer.

The artist who was just about to end his performance on stage according to an eye witness, after spotting the young beautiful lady in the crowd called on her to join him on stage.

FloEazy with this unnamed lady started showing off their dancing skills with some form of twerking which is assumed to have called for the fracas.

“This is an act of jealousy,” said one eye witness.

Watch the full video of the disruption below: