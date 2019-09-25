Kelvynboy Apologizes To Stonebwoy For Being 'Ungrateful'

Ghanaian Afro-Pop singer, Kelvyn Boy, has finally rendered an unqualified apology to his boss Stonebwoy for disrespecting him publicly.

Born Kelvin Brown, the talented artiste was seen in a video, kneeling to express his remorse before patrons during his performance in Italy over the weekend.

In the video, Kelvyn Boy said, “people wey you dey here, please help me plead with Stonebwoy for forgiveness ok, everyone that knows Stonebwoy, please help me tell him I am sorry”.

It was reported by Ghanaweb.com in August, that all was not well at the BHIM nation camp. Stonebwoy’s fallout with his former manager, now agent, Blakk Cedi, also had a break up between himself and Kelvyn Boy.

Stonebwoy and his ‘boy’ Kelvyn, unfollowed each other on social media, a move which sparked rumors that the former was jealous of the young boy.

He, however, told Andy Dosty on “Daybreak Hitz” show on September 20, that lots of artistes and industry players have invested in up-and-coming artistes and suffered the same fate.

He said, “Many up-and-coming artistes feel already established acts are mandated to sign them when the situation was completely different years ago".

“You always realize that there is always a black picture painted at the end of the story. If you don’t take time, you are going to be labeled the bad person even after your genuineness, Stonebwoy said.

“We understood, as new artistes, that nobody was obliged to pick up anybody. The Ambolleys, Kojo Antwi's didn’t sign anybody but in the situation that they did, we were appreciative of the little things," Bhim told Andy Dosty.

“Samini, my godfather, wasn’t obliged to sign me. Only God knows how grateful I am to him today. I made him a promise that I would make him proud,” he added.

Watch the video below: