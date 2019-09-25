Confirmed: Kelvyn Boy No More With Burniton Music Group – Stonebwoy

President of the Burniton Music Group otherwise known as BHiM Nation, Stonebwoy has confirmed the eternal exit of Kelvyn Boy from the label after years of working together.

Kelvyn Boy getting kicked out of the label comes few days after he called out the Dancehall artiste in a post which many fans have stated that its a gross disrespect to Stonebwoy and the label in general.

From all indications, Kelvyn Boy’s working relationship with BHiM Nation came to an abrupt end largely due to sheer arrogance and disrespect towards Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy made the confirmation today, September 24, 2019 in the studios of CiTi FM in an interview with Jessica Opare Saforo on Traffic Avenue program. Stonebwoy in the same interview went on to nullify Kelvyn Boy’s apology to him.

So, as it stands, Kelvyn Boy is now an independent artiste and that anyone who wants to work with him (Kelvyn Boy) should contact him in person and not through Stonebwoy like before.