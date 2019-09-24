Sammy Kay’s 'Go Online' Wins EMA Most Popular Song Of The Year

Blogger/Rapper Samuel Dortey Kumah popularly referred to as Sammy Kay in showbiz circles has been ajudged winner with his song “Go online” emerging as the most popular song at the Emerging Music Award( EMA) held on Saturday 21st September, 2019.

Held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Sammy Kay beat popular musicians such as Fameye, Tulenkey, Kwesi Slay, Krymi, Agbeshie and more to emerge as the winner for the category.

Watch the Music Video Below:

After receiving his prize and thanking God Almighty , Sammy Kay urged patrons at the EMA never to give up and to be proud of anything they find themselves doing.

He also thanked everyone who has showed him immensed support from day one with special emphasis to bloggers and their followers, Djs and radio presenters.

Indeed “Be proud of anything you dey do” and Go online……he concluded.