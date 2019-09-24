Victory Vocals Dazzles At "The Power Behind Music."

It was a night of bliss that lived up to its billing as "The Power Behind Music-A Reflective Moment."

The event, organised by the dynamic Victory Vocals, from the Churches of Christ, Accra, and held at the exquisite auditorium of the McCarthy Hill Church of Christ, was a celebration of chorale music and hymns and the role music plays in man's worship of God.

One of the high moments at the event was when the group performed an Ewe song on Jesus and the peace he brings on earth when mankind allows him into their affairs.

The event was interspersed with dramatic sketches that portrayed the human condition while living in sin until Jesus offered his life and rescued man.

A Minister of the Church of Christ, Anthony Oteng Adu espoused the unique benefits of music in the worship of God, admonition and encouragement of one another and upliftment of our spirits. He urged all to make music a lifestyle and not restrict it to certain days of the week.

The climax of the programme saw a medley of chorale songs that charged the atmosphere and got patrons onto their feet to join in the praise of God and encouragement of one another.

Victory Vocals, led by the Music Director Mr. Alexander Acheampong, has recorded many hymns and chorale songs that have inspired many over the years. Some of the albums were sold at the event.

The Good Book charges Christians to always be found _"speaking to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord, giving thanks always for all things to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ."_(Eph. 5:19,20). The dynamic Victory Vocals has clearly set out to show the grandest form of achieving this through the "The Power Behind Music."