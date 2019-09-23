Watch: Shatta Bandle features in Rudeboy of P-Square's music video

Social media sensation Shatta Bandle has made a cameo appearance in Rudeboy of P-Square fame’s latest music video.

The Nigerian music star teased a nine-second clip of the video, ‘Audio Money’ last week, which showed Shatta Bandle being chased by firemen.

That shot clip sent social media agog. Rudeboy has released the full video on Monday.

Shatta Bandle played his well-known character of bragging about his money in the video.

‘Audio Money’ urges people not to live fake lives on social media.

The video was directed by Jude Okoye and Clarence Peters.

Watch the video below:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA