Ghana Hosts Maiden Coconut Festival

Ghana is set to host the first International Coconut Festival in Africa from the 24th to 26th of September 2019.

The event, scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre will be on the theme, “Promoting Export Diversification through a Robust Ghanaian Coconut Industry.”

The Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA) says the coconut festival is in collaboration with the African Coconut Group and hopes to bring coconut industry players from Africa, Canada, China and Southeast Asia and the Middle East together.

The aim of the coconut festival is to provide a platform to connect participants through the development and promotion of coconut to the Ghanaian community and other international participants through the development and promotion of coconut.

The festivals will primarily showcase the various features of the coconut tree from the root.

The event is being organized by the African Coconut Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Coconut Federation and the AMG Group Limited