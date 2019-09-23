[WATCH] LilWin Releases Official Video For “Sor Me So” Featuring Medikal

Multiple award-winning comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah 'LilWin' has officially released visuals for his much-anticipated collaboration dubbed “Sor Me So” with reigning Rapper of the Year Medikal.

“Sor Me So” music video was shot somewhere in Kumasi and directed by Mac Willis, saw beautiful ladies having fun in the pool and in the club, shaking of buttocks and in bikini flaunting their assets...lol to depict the concept of the song.

The song was produced by Chensen.

Watch and enjoy the video below.

