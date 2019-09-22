ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.09.2019 Music News

Soma Ryda Releases New EP 'TM BOY 4 LIFE' Ahead Of His Upcoming Album

By Staff Writer
Soma Ryda Soma Ryda

Soma Ryda drops off another batch of tunes before his debut afrobeat album next year.

Thenew EP TM BOY 4 LIFE contains 6 tracks from the LP.

He has been working his debut LP since 2011.
Sarkodie, D Cryme, Captain Planet are some of the artists who will be featured on this album.

Producers B-Bryte, Killbeatz, Possi Gee, Drumnashion, Kilaw, Mix Master Garzy, Met Mix are among some of the producers working Soma's new project.

His song "WINE YOUR WAIST" has been released on 100 000 radio stations, boutiques, restaurants and hotels in over 50 different countries.

His second single, "Sei Hor" is number 2 on the Tema music charts. It will be a blast this year and next year.

TM BOY 4 LIFE' out now. Order your copy here. Get the new EP here.

https://music.amazon.co.uk/albums/B07VH4GSPD
http://londonsenergyradio.co.uk/somasong/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3AEG0mLjBj4&list=OLAK5uy_lJh6yIYbJvcHq34r5ZEUux1a677YFhonk&index=1&client=mv-google

Media Contact
Soma Ryda
[email protected]
Media Contact
Soma [email protected]
Source : Soma Ryda

TOP STORIES

NDC To Fight NPP Over Ayawaso White Paper
4 hours ago

Ceasefire On Otumfuo — Mahama Tells NDC
4 hours ago

body-container-line