Elvis Darko aka Bettafella

Swedish first black billionaire and music inv, Elvis Darko is thankful to Amazon's boss, Jeff Bezos who has guided him to raise Swedish 1 billion for his new enterprise.

Elvis Darko aka Bettafella, the Ghanaian, Swedish and American music executive has invested a lot in terms of money and knowledge to launch this new film that revolves around his true life. It's a fantasy and a sci-fi that highlights a young black man's story that resides in Stockholm and became a rich man.

Also, Elvis Darko thanks Prince Carl Philips, Duke of Varmland for agreeing to help him to launch a 600 million USD film.

He has also showcased his gratitude towards Jay Z, Beyonce, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Unai Emery, Arsene Wenger, Michael Essien, Ronaldo Lima Ronaldo Gaucho, Frank Lampard, Ainsley Maitland Nile, Danny Wellbeck, Warren Buffet, JJ Rawlings, Barack Obama, Fredrick Reinfeldt, Stefan Lofven, John Dramani Mahama, Derick Boateng, Jule Maitland Nile, Timothee Bannerman, Zinedine Zidane, Al Gore, Bill Gates, President Donald Trump, Eddie Nketia, Stormzy, Sulley Muntari, Sani Dara, Asamoah Gyan, BIg Shaq, Bugzy Malone, Iwobi, Soma Ryda, Petter, Michl Dida, Adam Tensta, Adam Kanyama, Nanna Esi Darko, Osei Darko, Brian Williams aka Birdman, Slim Williams, Jimmy Iovine, Dr Dre, 50 Cent, Reiss Nelson, Lukas Torreira, Mick Jagger, Princess Sophia, Duchess of Varmland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of SussexMeghan, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Madeleine, Duchess of Hlsingland and Gstrikland , Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden Queen Silvia of Sweden and his majesty King Carl Gustav for supporting his dreams.

Moreover, the skills of Elvis Darko have helped him a lot to manage a finance tour entitled 56 billion USD by President Trump and Berkshire Hathaway's boss Warren Buffet. The kindness of these famous persons has further helped him to learn more about the world, entertainment, and life. However, the latest book "How I became a billionaire" composed by this great business architect and investor is waiting for its grand release in the next year.

