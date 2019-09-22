Woman Who Accused CEO Of Caveman Rape Expose

The Chief Executive Officer of Caveman Watches Anthony Dzamefe has denied rape accusations leveled against him by a woman he had had a fling within the recent past.

According to the rising chief executive, he and his accuser who goes by her Facebook name Mary Brittle or Naa Sackley, met on a number of dates as part of getting to know each other. However, he says, he observed the lady had intentions of extorting money from him.

Few days ago, Mary Brittle flooded her facebook timeline with alleged chats between herself and Mr. Dzamefe claiming she has been sexually assaulted by the watchmaker.Mr. Dzamefe has however described the allegation in a Facebook post as ‘malicious allegations’ targeted at tarnishing his hard-earned reputation threatening legal action.

“I have noticed and observed calmly with disappointment the posts of Emma Agbeko who goes by the pseudonym Mary Brittle on Facebook,” the statement said.

“Not only do I totally dissociate myself from these malicious allegations but I believe it is wrong to use a sensitive issue such as “rape” to attempt tarnishing my hard-earned reputation, especially in a society such as ours. I will not engage or pursue this matter on social media.

She allegedly reported back to the CEO after the test proved negative.

Later, according to the Caveman boss, Mary Brittle started making various financial demands which he declined. Attempts to meet the CEO for another date was not successful due to his busy schedule.

WhatsApp conversation between the accuser and her friends suggests an attempt to deliberately embarrass Mr. Dzamefe for breaking up with her.

After going on Facebook with the allegations of rape, Mary Brittle had another chat with Mr.Dzemefe with strong warning never to call her for failing to give her the needed attention. She parried a request by the watch producer to take down the disparaging facebook post which had gone viral.

Persisted attempts to get Miss Brittle for further clarification on the matter merely produced ” Okay I will Call” text. A follow up text and phone calls to her have not been responded.

Mr. Dzamefe who doubles as the CEO of Timepiece GH was recently named as the overall Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 and won the Emerging Brand of the Year by the Young Achievers Summit 2019.