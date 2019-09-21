Kofighozt, King Promise & Wendy Shay Nominated For Starqt Awards ‘19 in South Africa

Multi hits crooners King Promise and Wendy Shay bags nominations in this year’s edition of Starq Awards alongside prolific Ghanaian blogger KofiGhozt.

STARQ AWARDS is a multi-sectors award scheme with categories in Lifestyle, Entertainment, Unsung Heroes, Business,

Community, Global and Sports.

Starqt Awards’ mission since 2014 is to Unite, Acknowledge, Recognize, celebrate and reward ground breakers that impact their societies with drive that pushes others to better heights and achieve their goals.

Kofi Ghozt’s consistent pushing of entertainment developments in Ghana and across African made him appealing for a nomination in the “BEST COMMUNITY IMPACT” category with other nominees across the continent.

KofiGhozt, officially known as Wisdom Wemegah is a celebrated multi award winning entertainment blogger and web designer. He runs the blog www.ezone57.com and other affiliated blogs.

To vote Kofi Ghozt, click the link — ( http://starqt.com/awards-communitynominees/ ) and select him to vote.

However, the 6th edition of the annual Starqt Awards is slated for October 26, 2019, at Edenvale City in Johannesburg, South Africa. Patrons will witness performances from Saxophonist Kirya Kuti, songstress Sheebah among others.