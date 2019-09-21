Elorm Beenie is nominated for West African Citizens Awards 2019 as “Most Promising Blogger”

Renowned Ghanaian Blogger cum Senior Publicist, Elorm Beenie, has been nominated for the 3rd edition of West African Citizens Awards.

Elorm Beenie got nominated for “Most Promising Blogger” category of the awards this year (2019).

Vote for “Elorm Beenie” here: https://www.wafricaward.com/p/most-promising-blogger-of-year.html?m=1

For 2 years straight, he has won 3 ‘Blogger-related’ awards in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“Blogger Of The Year” - Africa Youth Awards 2017 (Won)

“Most Influential Blogger” - West African Bloggers Award 2018 (Won)

“Blogger Of The Year” - Youth Event Awards 2018 (Won)

With over 13 years blogging experience, the young but highly respected Blogger has built a very solid and credible brand for himself leading him to directly working highly revered musicians and well respected brands big locally and internationally.

Elorm Beenie is currently the arrow-head for “Afro Nation GHANA”, a big international music festival set for December 27th-30th in Ghana — the very maiden edition. Elorm has powered the local PR for Afro Nation to be loud enough in Ghana and the West African sub-Region cum even Africa and beyond.

He holds an enviable record in blogging (without controversies) and creating vivid content across the Music circles, as well as running PR jobs for very popular musicians; notable among his huge repertoire of artistes worked with are Morgan Heritage (Grammy Winners - 2016/2019), Rocky Dawuni (Grammy Nominee, 2015), Samini (MOBO Winner - 2006, MTV Awards Africa Winner - 2009) and Stonebwoy (BET Best African Act Winner - 2015).

Elorm Beenie has done PR jobs for other major music icons like Sizzla Kalonji, Jah Mason, Busy Signal, Kiprich, Anthony B, Demarco, Turbulence, Popcaan, Jah Vinci & Morgan Heritage who came to Ghana for concerts and other activities.

His passion for the profession is enormous. Aside his PR duties, he also stands tall as one of the few bloggers who breakout first hand credible and also dig out substantial informations relating to the arts & industry. He is quite visible in the industry and very influential on social media, which to his advantage, has gunned a massive following for him on social media as well as in real life.

He is a strong media and communication professional who is very transparent on issues around the art industry.