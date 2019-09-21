UCC Theatre Arts Department to study Kobina Ansah’s plays

Kobina Ansah

Fast rising playwright, Kobina Ansah, will soon have two of his plays studied and staged by students of the Theatre Arts/Film Studies Department of University of Cape Coast (UCC).

In a letter to the playwright requesting his permission to have his students study and stage such for academic purposes, the Head of Department of the Theatre Arts/Film Studies Department, Rev. Prof. Philip Gborsong, said: “I write lo request your official permission to study and stage your plays My Wife In Law and I Want To Sue God.”

The letter seen by 3news further says that, “As part of our quest to promote Ghanaian plays and playwrights, the department has always included novel and intellectually stimulating Ghanaian plays in our various courses of study and we find your two plays worthy of our purpose.”

In an exclusive interview with 3news, Kobina Ansah expressed his gratitude to the university’s authorities for choosing to study his plays among the many other plays they could have resorted to. This follows a recent request by University of West Georgia, USA, to study a play of the young playwright.

“It feels good to have my works appreciated by intellectuals. It is a great feeling,” he said.

Mr. Ansah has for the past five [5] years thrilled Ghanaians with his educative plays with the latest dubbed The Boy Called A Girl staged on July 20th, 2019 at the National Theatre in Accra.

By Solomon Mensah| 3news.com |Ghana