Mirror Ball Bounces Back

This month's edition of the 'Mirror Ball Jam' will take place at the new Gold Coast Hub, opposite Rockstone's Office behind the Police Headquarters on Friday, September 27.

The Mirror Ball is held every last Friday of the month, and it is the perfect place for residents of Accra to unwind after a stressful month of city life in a secure and relaxed ambiance.

This month edition of the event is expected to bring together a large number of mature old school music lovers on one platform to reminisce about their days in school.

The versatile disc jockey (DJ) and radio presenter William Nanka-Bruce, popularly known in the music scene as DJ Blow, is the DJ for the night.

With over two decades experience in the entertainment business, DJ Blow is expected to play music from the 70s, 80s and 90s to entertain old school music fans who would grace the show.

Over the years, he has entertained music lovers on radio and at events across the country with his tactical selection of classical music mixes and excellent delivery.

He has played a host of corporate events and with a list of happy clients such as Tigo Ghana, MTN, GCBL, KLM, British American Tobacco, GTP and Total, making him the most viable contender for the award.

On the night, patrons would dance to several classic tunes such Raphael Cameroun's 'For The Love Of You', Brass Construction's 'Can You See The Light', Kool & The Gang's 'Let's Go Dancing', New Edition's 'Cool It Now', Midnight Star's 'No Packing On The Dance Floor', Skyy's 'Call Me', among others.

The organisers have promised patrons a day to remember, as they would give away several exciting gifts and souvenirs.