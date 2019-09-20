We have the best music video in Ghana currently - ZeeTM

Since the release of ZeeTown Melody's (ZeeTM) smash single, ‘Guda’, all eyes have been on them for their follow up single.

ZeeTM will continue to take over the music scene with their new single and music video titled ‘Totori’’ featuring Fancy Gadam with production by Streetbeatz.

Directed by Babs, the accompanying video is shot in a dark warehouse, featuring dancers surrounding the ZeeTM and Fancy Gadam.

There’s a lot of fire in the music video that has over 30 video models and 20 dancers in all. The video has already been rated as the best video for the year in 2019 by stakeholders in the industry who has watched the music video.

Before the video was premiered on YouTube, they hosted a 3-day video event at 4stye TV mansion, Vienna Nite Club (in Tema) and Ace Tantra nite club.

The streets are watching ZeeTM. ZeeTM is known for their affiliations with popular Tema acts - R2Bees.

‘Totori’ is the direct follow up to ZeeTM’s single, “Guda”.

Follow them on social media here - @zeetownmelody