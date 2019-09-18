Ghana Music & Arts Awards Europe 2019 Nominees List Unveiled

Finally, the full list of the nominations are out and several media personalities coupled with prolific artistes and notable producers have made the list.

The maiden edition of the Ghana Music & Arts Awards Europe 2019 was launched at the Golden Tulip Hotel here in Accra on the 16th of August, 2019.

This then set the stage for filing of nominations from 10th September, 2019 via our online portal www.gmaae.com . After series of meetings and shortlisting by the board, the final list is out.

Categories ranging from Artiste of the Year, Best Rapper of the Year, Highlife Artiste of the Year, Radio Personality of the Year, Tv Personality of the Year, Comedian of the Year amongst others are up for grabs. Who wins what?

Check the full list below:







1. Artiste of the Year



1. Sarkodie

2. Shatta Wale

3. Stonebwoy

4. Medikal

5. Kuami Eugene

6. King Promise

7. Joe Mettle

2. Best African Act



1. Burna Boy (Nigeria)

2. Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

3. Davido (Nigeria)

4. Wizkid (Nigeria)

5. Aya Nakamura (Mali)

6. Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

7. Fally Ipupa (Congo)

8. Toofan (Togo)

3. Best Rapper of the Year



1. �� Medikal – How Much Rmx

2. Strongman- Baby Girl

3. Edem – Fie Four

4. Sarkodie- Can’t Let You Go

5. Joey B - Stables

6. Flowking Stone – Blow my mind

7. Eno Barony – Do Something Remix

8. Manifest – Rapper 101

4. Best New Artiste of the year



1. Wendy Shay

2. Eddie Khae

3. Camidoh

4. Fameye

5. Dope Nation

6. Quamina MP

7. Kofi Mole

8. Sefa

9. OV

10. Tulenkey

5. Most Popular song of the year



1. Kpoo Keke – Stonebwoy ft Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Darkovibes & Kelvyn Boy

2. CCTV -King Promise ft Sarkodie, Mugeez

3. Omo Ada- Medikal

4. Do The Dance- Eddie Khae

5. Bobolebobo – Evangelist IK Aning

6. Akwaaba – Guilty Beatz ft Mr.Eazi, Patapaa, Pappy Kojo

7. Wish Me Well- Kuami Eugene

8. Fvck Boys – Tulenkey Ft Eddie Khae

9. My Level – Shatta Wale

10. Nothing a get - Fameye

11. Woara – Kwesi Arthur

6. Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year



1. MOG Beats

2. King Dee

3. DDT

4. Killmatic

5. Shoto Blinks

6. Killbeatz

7. Guilty Beatz

8. Streetbeastz

9. Danny Beatz

7. Gospel Artiste of the Year



1. Diana Hamilton

2. Joyce Blessing

3. Evangelist I K Aning

4. Bethel Rival Choir

5. Pastor Kofy

6. �� Akesse Brempong

7. Obaapa Christy

8. Joe Mettle

9. KODA

8. Hiplife Artiste of the year



1. Medikal

2. Sarkodie

3. Joey B

4. Okyeame Kwame

5. Yaa Pono

6. Strongman

7. Ayisem

8. Flowking Stone

9. Kofi Kinaata

9. Afro-pop/Afro-beat Artiste of the year



1. R2bees

2. Darkovibes

3. Kwesi Arthur

4. Kelvyn Boy

5. King Promise

6. Kidi

7. Keche

8. Sista Afia

9. Adina

10. Highlife Artiste of the year



1. Kuami Eugene

2. Kelvyn Boy

3. Akwaboah

4. Sista Afia

5. Cina Soul

6. Fameye

7. Dada Hafco

8. Bisa Kdei

9. Kumi Guitar

11. Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year



1. Stonebwoy

2. Samini

3. Shatta Wale

4. Epixode

5. Ras Kuuku

6. Jupitar

12. Highlife Song of the Year



1. YebewuNti – Dada Hafco

2. Wish Me Well – Kuami Eugene

3. Betweener – Kumi Guitar

4. The Whole Show – Kofi Kinaata

5. Greetings from Abroad – Joey B Ft Pappy Kojo

6. Nothing I Get- Fameye

7. Woara – Kwesi Arthur

8. Asew – Bisa Kdei

9. CCTV – King Promise ft. Sarkodie and Mugeez

10. Corner Corner – Sista Afia Ft Kelvyn boy

13. Hiplife Song of the year



1. Obiaa Wo Ne Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy

2. Omo Ada – Medikal

3. Wrowroho – Agbeshie Ft Medikal

4. KpooKeke – Stonebwoy ft. Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Darkovibes, and Kelvyn boy

5. Wiase Ye De RMX – Quamina MP ft. Kwesi Arthur and Yung C

6. Eish – Dope nation

7. Can’t Let You Go – Sarkodie ft. King Promise

8. For My Lover – Camidoh

9. Boys Kasa – R2Bees ft. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, B4bonah, Darkovibes, Humble Dis, Medikal, Spacely, Rjz

10. Blow My Mind – Flowking Stone ft. Akwaboah

11. Baby Girl – Strongman Ft Kuami Eugene

14. Afro-Pop Song of the Year



1. Akwaaba – Guilty Beats ft. MrEazi, Pataapa and Pappy Kojo

2. Tokyo – King Promise ft. Wizkid

3. Uber Driver – Wendy Shay

4. Do The Dance – Eddie Khae

5. My Baby – Magnom

6. Yenkor – Dj Mic Smith ft. Kwesi Arthur

7. Don’t Keep Me Waiting – Kwesi Arthur ft. Kidi

15. Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year



1. Gringo – Shatta Wale

2. Dagomba Girl – Maccasio ft. Mugeez

3. Obaa – Samini

4. Nobody Bad - Akiyana

5. Shuga – Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man

6. Want Me – OV ft Stonebwoy

16. Gospel Song of the Year



1. Mo Ne Yo – Diana Hamilton

2. Hosanna – Koda

3. Fire for Fire – Pastor Kofy

4. Agbaza Gospel Medley – Bethel Revival Choir

5. Be Lifted- MOG

6. Bobolebobo – Evangelist I K Aning

7. W’asua Me – Obaapa Christy

8. My Everything –Joe Mettle

9. Repent – Joyce Blessing

17. Best Music Group of the year



1. R2Bees

2. Dope Nation

3. Keche

4. 2KZ

5. La Meme Gang

6. Bethel Revival Choir

18. Best Music Video of the year



1. Come and See My Mother – MzVee Ft. Yemi Alade – Dir. Xbills Ebenezer

2. Stables – Joey B Ft. La Meme Gang – Dir. David Duncan

3. Up & Awake – Kojo Cue & Shaker Ft. Kwesi Arthur – Dir. E. Kumodzi

4. GUDA – Kirani Ayat – Dir. David Nicol-Sey

5. Mr Badman - KiDi ft. Kwesi Arthur – Dir. REX

6. Me Ne Woa – Manifest Ft. King Promise – Dir. Makere Thekiso

7. Biibi Ba – Sarkodie Ft. Tulenkey, Kofi Mole, Amerado, Yeyo, 2Fingers. Obkay &Frequency – Dir. Babs

8. Bra Fie – Fuse ODG Ft. Damain Marley – Dir. Edgar Stevens

9. Gringo – Shatta Wale – Dir. Sesan

19. Collaboration of the year



1. Kpoo Keke- Stonebwoy ft Medikal, Kelvn Boy, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes

2. Kwani Kwani Remix – Tic Ft Kuami Eugene

3. Forgive – TeePhlow ft Adina

4. Wrowroho- Agbeshie ft Medikal

5. Boys Kasa – R2Bees ft. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, B4bonah, Darkovibes, Humble Dis, Medikal, Spacely, Rjz

6. CCTV- King Promise ft Sarkodie, Mugeez

7. Akwaaba -Guilty Beatz ft Mr. Eazi, Patapaa and Pappy Kojo

8. Can’t Let You Go- Sarkodie ft King Promise

9. Never Carry Last -DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene, Mayorkun

10. Obiaa Woni Master – Yaa Pono ft Stonebwoy

20. Album of the year



1. Rockstar – Kuami Eugene

2. Matters of The Heart – Akwaboah

3. Shay On You – Wendy Shay

4. I Believe – Diana Hamilton

5. Untamed – Samini

6. Reign – Shatta Wale

7. Live From Nkrumah Krom Vol II: Home Run – Kwesi Arthur

21. Radio Presenter of the year



1. Erskine Amo Whyte – YFM

2. Afia Pokua (Vim Lady) – Adom FM

3. Agyeman Prempeh – Power FM

4. Francis Abban – Starr FM

5. OB Nartey – Vision 1 FM

6. Blakk Rasta – Zylofon FM

7. Abeiku Santana – Okay FM

8. �� Giovani Caleb – 3FM

9. Shirley Tibilla (Cookie Tee) – Starr FM

10. Kwabena Marfo – Okay FM

22. TV Presenter of the Year



1. Serwaa Amihere – GHOne

2. Nana Aba Anamoah – GHOne

3. Berla Mundi – TV3

4. Countryman Songo – Adom TV

5. Deloris Frimpong Manso – Delay Show

6. Johnnie Hughes – TV3

7. Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii – Kofi TV

8. Afia Tamakloe – ADOM TV

23. Europe Based Radio/TV personality of the Year



1. DJ Ras (Sankofa Radio- Belgium)

2. Sylvia Kendy (Hi radio- Amsterdam)

3. Ms.Aba (Hi radio- Amsterdam)

4. Jerry jay (Hi radio- Amsterdam)

5. Alordia (Alordia Promotions – UK)

6. Big Love (Biglove Radio – Spain)

7. Nature (Aseda Radio – Belgium)

8. Ludwig Nii Jr (Swish HQ)

24. Best DJ of the year



1. DJ Vyrusky

2. DJ Mensah

3. DJ Aroma

4. DJ Shiwaawa

5. DJ MicSmith

6. DJ Loft

7. DJ Wobete

8. DJ Mpesempese

9. DJ Slim

25. Europe Based DJ of the Year



1. DJ SOWA (GERMANY)

2. DJ KOBY (ITALY)

3. DJ GARGANTUA (BELGIUM)

4. DJ KOFI (DENMARK)

5. DJ EMSIFLYBOKOE (NETHERLANDS)

6. DJ CLENARIE (FRANCE)

7. DJ INVINSIBLE (UK)

8. DJ KAPO (NETHERLANDS)

26. Best Actress of the Year



1. MARTHA ANKOMAH

2. SALMA MUMIN

3. AMA K. ABEBRESE

4. NANA AMA MCBROWN

5. EMELIA BROBBEY

6. CLARA AMOATENG BENSON

7. GLORIA SAFO

8. BENEDICTA GAFAH

9. MATILDA ASARE

10. LYDIA FORSON

11. ROSELYN NGISSAH

27. Best Actor of the Year



1. ADJETEY ANANG

2. AKROBETO

3. YAW DABO

4. PETER RITCHIE

5. PRINCE DAVID OSEI

6. JAMES GARDNER

7. KWAKU MANU

8. LIL WIN

9. KALYBOS

28. Movie Director of the year



1. KWABENA GYANSAH (AZALI)

2. KOFI ASAMOAH (AWAY BUS)

3. PASCAL AMANFO (SIN CITY)

4. ABU IDDRIS (HASHTAG)

5. KOBI RANA (3 IDIOTS AND A WISEMAN)

29. Best Ghanaian Comedian of the year



1. DKB

2. CLEMENTO SUAREZ

3. FUNNYFACE

4. KALYBOS

5. JACINTA

6. WARIS

7. KWAME OBOADEI

8. OB AMPONSAH

9. TEACHER KWADWO

10. MJ THE COMEDIAN

11. KHEMIKAL

30. Europe Based Event of the Year



1. DJ KOBBY ANNUAL BLACK AND WHITE PARTY

2. PARTY IN THE PARK UK

3. PARTY IN THE PARK BELGIUM

4. MISS GHANA FRANCE

5. MISS GHANA UK

6. GHANA MUSIC AWARDS UK

31. Europe Based Artiste of the Year



1. KWAMZ AND FLAVA (UK)

2. FRENNA (NETHERLANDS)

3. JAIJ HOLLANDS (UK)

4. LOS GRUMOS (FRANCE)

5. NANA FOFIEE (NETHERLANDS)

6. BEKEY MILLS (AUSTRIA)

7. OGIDI BROWN (ITALY)

8. BIZZY SALIFU (BELGIUM)

9. AMARTEY (NETHERLANDS)

10. GOON MAAN (GERMANY)

11. BLAQBOI JNR (FINLAND)

12. A-STAR (UK)

13. KOJO FUNDS (UK)

14. STORMZY (UK)

32. GMAAE RISING STAR AWARD



1. DJ SWITCH

2. YUNG KING CLEF

3. DJ ZEL

HONORARY AWARD CATEGORIES

·Lifetime Achievement Award

·Best Ghanaian Artist of the Year

·Best Fashion Designer of the Year

·Instrumentalist of the Year

·Best Performing MP of the year

·Best Performing Minister of the Year

·Best Performing Ghanaian Ambassador in Europe

·Best Performing European Ambassador in Ghana

·Tourism Promoter of the Year

·Entertainment Friendly Organization of the year

·Best Made in Ghana Production Company of the Year