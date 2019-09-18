[VIDEO] Legendary Yaw Sarpong Pays A Courtesy Call On Ghana’s Ambassador To Spain

Legendary Ghanaian gospel singer, Yaw Sarpong is currently touring Spain with his band. As part of his tour , the legendary gospel musician has visited the Ghana Embassy.

Yaw Sarpong, with his team, were warmly received by the Ghana Ambassador to Spain, madam Elizabeth Adjei.

The legendary musician, who was grateful to Madam Elizabeth Adjei for hosting he and his team presented a copy of his album titled ‘Classic of yaw Sarpong’ to her. The ‘ Waye Awie’ hitmaker urged for more support from the Ghanaian community in Spain as he embarks on his tour.

Yaw Sarpong, commenced his tour on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with a world-class performance at the church of Pentecost during their send-off ceremony for their senior pastor.

On Saturday 21st September 2019, he will continue his tour by performing in Zaragoza , and in Barcelona on Sunday 22nd September.

He will wrap up his tour in London next month, as he performs at this year’s Ghana music awards the UK– an award scheme which is aimed at celebrating Ghanaian musicians who are doing well in and outside Ghana.

Yaw Sarpong brand has suddenly replenished under his new manager Nana Poku Ashes and his executive producer Nana Kobo.

He is expected to release a song with BET award-winner , Sarkodie, and MOBO award winner, Simini.

Source:RazzNews.com