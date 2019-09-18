I Broke My Virginity In 2017 - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson, who dated Nigerian singer, Iyanya in 2012, has revealed that she lost her virginity not too long ago.

In a Question and Answer session with some fans on Twitter, the Ghanaian actress revealed that she lost her virginity on February 14 (Valentine's Day) 2017.

Yvonne also disclosed that her type of man must be hardworking, funny, cute, honest and intelligent.

Here are screenshots of the Twitter exchange below:

---myjoyonline