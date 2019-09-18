Ghana Music Awards South Africa 19 : Jullie Jay-Kanz Grabs Nomination for Best Music Journalist /Blogger of the Year

Celebrated Ghanaian female Blogger Juliana Ntiamoah known in showbiz circles as Jullie Jay-Kanz has bagged for herself nomination at the upcoming 2019 Ghana Music Awards South Africa.

The multiple award-winning blogger was nominated for the Best Music Journalist /Blogger category among other male bloggers including GH Kweku, David Mawuli, Nii Atakorah Mensah, Ameyaw Debrah, Attactive Mustapha, Kobby Kyei and Zionfelix.

Jullie Jay-Kanz

Few months past, the HelloGH PR AGENCY CEO was ranked by Africa Music Data as the overall 4th Best Artiste Publicist and the Best Female Artiste Publicist in Ghana.

Jullie over these few years has shot up as of the youngest and best female online journalists to emerge from Africa with her works earning publications on several international platforms including the Canadian Vision Newspaper, Caribbean Entertainment Magazine, Paris En Mode in France, Voice of America in Washington DC, London Le’ Blanc Magazine, Start Magazine, London, Gospel Africa Magazine and more.

She has been phenomenal with providing PR services for the likes of Shawn Storm, Joyce Blessing, SP Kofi Sarpong, AK Songstress, Cynthia Morgan, Epixode and host of music greats.