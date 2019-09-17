MTN 4SYTE TV Music Video Awards Launched

4syte TV has opened nominations for entries into the 10th edition of the MTN 4syte TV Music Video Awards. The awards event is to reward creativity in the production of music videos released between 2018 and 2019.

MTN has been sponsoring the 4syte Music Video Awards since 2014.

The launch which was done via social media paves the way for interested persons to submit their entries from Friday 13th September 2019 to Saturday 28th September 2019.

The categories of Music videos to be awarded are the following: Best Gospel Music, Best Special Effect, Best Edited Video, Best Video Storyline, Best Photography, Best Reggae/Dancehall Video, Best Choreography Video and Best Discovery Video.

The rest of the categories for the video awards are Best Male, Best Female, Best Group, Best African Act Video, Hi-Life, Best HipLife, Best Collaboration and Best HipHop Videos. There will also be awards for Best Directed Video, Most Popular Video and the Overall Best Video. An Achievement Award will also be given.

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the MTN 4Syte music video awards, special awards categories have been introduced which are the ‘New Lords’ and ‘Big Chune’.

New Lords Category

The most active record labels shall nominate a new act each from their camp. The labels are, Highly Spiritual, Lynx Entertainment, Rufftown Records, Legacy Life Entertainment, Bhim Nation, and BAM. A shortlisting voting will be conducted on the social media pages of 4syte TV and MTN to select the final four. These final four will be entered into a twitter and Facebook poll a week before the main awards to select a winner.

Big Chune Category

This will be awarded to the biggest Ghanaian song of the year in terms of radio airplay, online streams and plays, and general buzz over all. Two online music data platforms (Kwesema and Ghud Music) with five all-time best radio DJ’s will be tasked to submit their choices to this category. Five finalists will be put up for voting. Fans have 100% control over who wins in this category.

Mr. Ignace Hego, CEO of 4syte TV, indicated that the 10th anniversary of MTN 4syte Music Video Awards will celebrate excellence in the production of music videos and raise the standards of music video production in Ghana.

Commenting on the launch and request for entries for this year’s awards, the Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Mr. Noel Kojo- Ganson expressed his excitement about the fact that MTN as an enabler of opportunities is once again paving the way for unique talents in the entertainment industry to be celebrated through the MTN4SYTE Music video awards.

He said, “MTN is happy to be associated with the 4syte music video awards and we urge everyone with a video that fits into any of the categories for awards to submit their entries and also take advantage of the digital opportunities MTN provides to promote their work”.

Submission of entries are to be done on 4syte TV’s instagram page by reposting the short video calling for nominations. In the caption, the artiste must under list the music video they are submitting and provide the Artiste Name, the Song Title; Video Director and the date the video was released. The artiste must then tag @mtnghana and @4syteTv. After the submission of entire, an automatic congratulatory message confirming receipt of the submission would be sent to the artiste after the post and the video entered into the submission list.

MTN has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the creative arts industry in various ways including sponsorship of the Ghana Music Awards for 10 years, MTN Stars of the Future, MTN Music festival, MTN Hitmaker, MTN Ghana stands in Worship Concerts, 4syte Music Video Awards and a host of others.

