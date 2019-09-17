Eazzy Hosts Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Joe Mettle, Pappy Kojo & More At The 2019 Glitz Style Awards Red Carpet

Eazzy was officially our 2019 Glitz Style Awards red carpet host.

The Ghanaian music star singer who has built a very strong and respectable brand look all beautiful and charming for the event show.

On the red carpet, she interviewed our former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings as she is the first-ever lady to run for president in Ghana.

First-ever Gospel artist of the year Joe Mettle looked handsome as he had his turn his with an exciting interview with Eazzy.

Fante Rapper Pappy Kojo and other personalities were there as well as he also enjoyed his time with Eazzy.

Other well-known personalities were present to grace the event and perform as this marked another great fashion event to hit Ghana.

The event happened at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Eazzy has been working so hard this year as she went on a major media tour in the UK.

She got hosted by the BBC, ABN, the Beat London Radio and more.

View exclusive photos of Eazzy hosting the 2019 Glitz style Awards red carpet below.

Eazzy is currently promoting her new jam out --- "For The Where".

Check it out below.

Eazzy Feat Joey B — For The Where [Get It]