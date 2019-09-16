NPP Ashanti Youth Wing Grateful To Akufo-Addo For Nelson Owusu Ansah's NYA Appointment

We, the Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party are not only inspired but humbled by President Nana Akuffo-Addo’s magnanimity shown to the people of the region, and in particular, the youth, with the appointment of Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah, former Regional Youth Organiser of the party as the deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority.

While we sincerely express our gratitude once again to the President for the honour done the party youth in the region, we see this appointment as one not for Mr. Nelson Owusu Ansah alone, but a new booster that has come as a motivation to the youth of Ashanti Region, to stand up to the task of making sure that, the NPP secures an overwhelming victory in next year's general elections.

This, Mr. President, is a promise we can't afford not to honour.

It is said that the voice of the people is the voice of God and therefore the elevation of our former youth leader is the will of God. For that matter we have no doubt his appointment to this high and sensitive office at this crucial moment is the best decision that could be made in this dispensation by the President, and we are indeed grateful for that.

We believe in the potentials and capabilities of Nelson Owusu Ansah to deliver, as he has proven beyond reasonable doubt as the best fit for this high office.

Mr. President, indeed, you have proven to us again that, the NPP rewards hard work, loyalty and long service. Mr. President, when we cast our memories back to the time of your assumption of office as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and President of the Republic, you have by far made some remarkable youth-centered appointments than any other government had done.

The likes of Lawyer Justin Koduah Frimpong of YEA, Lawyer John Kuma of NEIP, Mr. Samuel Awuku as board chair of the YEA, Nana Kwabena Appiah to State Housing Company as MD, Hon. Francis Boakye Asenso as Deputy Chief of staff, just to mention but few, are tangible evidence of your crave to see the youth succeed in your government.

Undoubtedly, these appointments are signs of a president who believes in the capabilities of the youth of this country. We thank you for believing in us and giving us hope. And, we pledge our unswerving support and in every step you take in your tenure of office.

Ending, we also want to thank the Honourable Youth and Sports minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah (MP) and the National Youth Organizer of NPP, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) for their massive support and important roles played in this course. Indeed, the Youth wing of Ashanti NPP salute your high offices.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong!!

Thank you.

...signed...

Mr. Gabriel Amoah

(Chairman, Media and Communication Committee- AYW)

0244484464

Mr. Richard Sarpong

(Secretary, Media and Communication Committee- AYW)

0240431289