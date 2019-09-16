Kuami Eugene’s “Angela” song is empty; it doesn’t promote anything Ghanaian – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Every ardent follower of Ghana’s self-professed originator of Hiplife, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has come to the realization that he is always in support of the promotion of indigenous stuff.

To the best knowledge of Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, there’s the need for Ghanaians especially musicians to promote indigenous stuff in their music. No wonder his heart beats faster anytime he sees our musicians promoting foreign content especially Dancehall.

Now, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley in a recent interview with blogger Attractive Mustapha that “Angela’ by Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene do not carry any message or show any identity with regards to our culture.

He, therefore, advised contemporary acts to develop the habit of promoting indigenous content in their songs. This has to do with the use of our local languages, indigenous costume, indigenous instrumentation among others in their songs.

