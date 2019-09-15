PHOTOS: Nana Akua Addo’s ‘Angelic’ Dress To The 2019 Glitz Style Awards

Fashion queen, Nana Akua Addo, has once again etched her name in books of style and fashion. Her attire to the Glitz Style Awards 2019 caught everyone’s attention as she look very suave on the night.

Her outfit has got Ghanaians taking on Social media since it’s the first of its kind on a Ghanaian red carpet.

Her dress was designed by a foreign fashion designer known as Cary Santiago and that explains why she looked stunning on the night of the style awards.

In the photos we’ve attached below, we see ‘two shaped birds’ on her shoulder and her dress has this feathery feel like that of the wings of an angel.

Most attendees of the event were stunned whereas several celebrities have applauded her on Instagram for being the best dressed on the night.

Take a look at the photos below:



Watch excerpts of the event below

